Atrium Research Weighs in on BQE Water Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atrium Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BQE Water in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BQE Water Stock Down 7.6 %

BQE Water stock opened at C$54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BQE Water has a 12 month low of C$24.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.76.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.65). The business had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million. BQE Water had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498 shares in the company, valued at C$30,278.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $87,844. 52.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

