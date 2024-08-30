AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys A$29,988.34 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing acquired 914 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$32.81 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.34 ($20,262.39).

Melanie Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Melanie Laing purchased 582 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.50 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of A$16,005.00 ($10,814.19).

On Friday, May 31st, Melanie Laing bought 1,714 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.16 ($19.70) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.24 ($33,770.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

