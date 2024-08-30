Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 142.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AURA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

