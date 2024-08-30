Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.