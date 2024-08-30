Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.17.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

