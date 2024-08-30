Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

