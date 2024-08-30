Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.57.
About Avance Gas
