Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Trading 28.5% Higher

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) traded up 28.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 14,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 28.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

