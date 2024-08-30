B. Riley Comments on GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GCTS)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCT Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

GCT Semiconductor stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. GCT Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:GCTS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

