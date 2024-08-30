BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $7,239,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

