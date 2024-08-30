Bank of America Downgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Neutral

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$117.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$134.00.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$116.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.52.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.