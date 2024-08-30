Bank of America Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
NYSE:PAC opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
