Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.52.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.