Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$133.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.52.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

