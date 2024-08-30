Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

The company has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.52. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

