Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.07.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.40 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

