Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.34. 8,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Banxa Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

