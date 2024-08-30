Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $329.01 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

