Barclays Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.08.

Nutanix Stock Up 20.3 %

Nutanix stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

