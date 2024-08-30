Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.31

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.31 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 228.20 ($3.01). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 226.05 ($2.98), with a volume of 19,304,602 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.42) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.64).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Trading Up 1.0 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.31. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($143,012.87). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.68), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($143,012.87). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,564.02). Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.