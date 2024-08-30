Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded by Argus to Strong-Buy

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The firm has a market cap of C$48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

