Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 22,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 60,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Base Carbon Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Base Carbon Company Profile
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.