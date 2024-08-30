Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 22,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 60,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Base Carbon Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

