Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 320.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.