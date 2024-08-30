Bath & Body Works, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 242.9% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

