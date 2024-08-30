Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

