Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

