Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,957,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,037,604 shares.The stock last traded at $33.07 and had previously closed at $34.72.
The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
