Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$4.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 4,261,207 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.67.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199288 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

