BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BDO Unibank Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
