BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

