Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

