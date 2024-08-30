Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in August

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $9.99 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

