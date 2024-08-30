Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.48 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.