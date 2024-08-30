BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

