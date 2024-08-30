BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.71) Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($3.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

