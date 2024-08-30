biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Trading 44.7% Higher

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 44.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 1,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
biote Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.