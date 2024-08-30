Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Biotricity stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.