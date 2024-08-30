Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $465.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

