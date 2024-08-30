Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading 12.6% Higher

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07). 646,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 775,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Blackbird Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,328.79). 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

