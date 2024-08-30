Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 56,793 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
