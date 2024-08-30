Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 56,793 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.