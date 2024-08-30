Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OBDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Blue Owl Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

