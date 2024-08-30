BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.