Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.