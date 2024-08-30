Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.09 and a 1-year high of C$86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

