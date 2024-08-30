BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.086-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.