BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

