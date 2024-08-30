BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

