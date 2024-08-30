BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $34.47 on Friday. BP has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

