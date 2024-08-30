Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 13,167 Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $51,351.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,215 shares of Talis Biomedical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,811.40.

Talis Biomedical Price Performance

TLIS opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.