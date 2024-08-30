Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of BRC opened at $73.36 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $74.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 101.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 54.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

