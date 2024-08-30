Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Up 3.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.75. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

