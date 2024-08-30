Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Bridgeline Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLIN stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

