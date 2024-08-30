Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EAT opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after buying an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

